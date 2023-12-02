CII Leadership Conclave: Stalwarts Discuss Challenges And Opportunities Before The Economy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised the 6th edition of its flagship initiative ‘Leadership Conclave-2023’ in the city on Friday. Leaders representing business and critical sectors interacted with top minds from the industry during the session. The conclave featured addresses by eminent leaders and panel discussions encompassing leadership challenges and opportunities emerging from Indian economy.

The conclave explored an array of subjects under the theme "Towards a Competitive and Sustainable India at 100.” Prominent speakers who addressed the conclave included R Dinesh, president, CII and chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Dr Praveer Sinha, chairman, CII Western Region and CEO & managing director, Tata Power Company Limited., Sudhanshu Mani, the creator of Vande-Bharat Express, Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, Swati Salgaocar, deputy chairperson, CII Western Region and president, VM Salgaocar and Brother Pvt Ltd., Dr Rumki Majumdar, director and chief-economist, Deloitte India and Prakash Sankaran, managing director & CEO, Invoicemart.

The conclave discussed topics like leadership role in driving economic growth and development, the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in creating a sustainable future, the need for a more inclusive and equitable society and challenges and opportunities facing future leaders.

Shreyaskar Chaudhary, chairman, CII Madhya Pradesh & MD Pratibha Syntex Pvt. Ltd in his address said that the CII Leadership Conclave which is currently in its sixth edition, has become a flagship event and its anticipation among the business community in the state has grown.

R. Dinesh, president, CII during his interaction said, “The single biggest way to impact an organization is to focus on leadership development. Having visionary and result-oriented leaders at the industry level can aid in the development of a robust economy.”

Dr. Praveer Sinha, chairman, CII Western Region, CEO & managing director, Tata Power Company Ltd., on the occasion said, “The essence of leadership is to have a vision, a passion, and a purpose. A vision to see the opportunities, a passion to pursue them, and a purpose to serve the greater good of the people involved.”

Swati Salgaocar, deputy chairperson, CII Western Region & President of VM Salgaocar and Brother Pvt. Ltd. during her panel interaction restated the importance of women leadership by saying that “Women have the power to transform the world with their creativity, compassion, and courage.”