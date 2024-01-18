Chinese Manja Death: Singhar Extends Financial Aid To Family

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, visited Dhar on Thursday and extended condolences to the family of Tanishk, a child who tragically lost his life after a banned Chinese manja was wrapped around his neck on January 15. Singhar extended financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the grieving family and also promised to provide additional financial support of Rs 50,000 to the family.

Later, addressing a press conference, he strongly criticised CM Mohan Yadav for failing to maintain law and order in the state. He also cited a recent kidnapping incident in Dhar in broad daylight where he alleged that the police were inactive and clueless about the incident. Singhar also blamed the administration for its alleged carelessness and described it as a 'shameless administration'. He demanded financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh for the grieving family.

In response to a question about the Ram Temple Pram Pratishta, Singhar expressed deep devotion, stating that Lord Ram is omnipresent, and belongs to the whole world. During this, councillor representative Ajay Thakur, councillor Liyaqat Patel, district Congress president Karim Quereshi, besides other party workers were also present.