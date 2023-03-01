CHILL OVER REEL: Bageshwar Dham ‘post’ numbs BJP corporator

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP corporator found himself at the centre of a controversy when his Facebook account posted a reel “likening” Bageshwar Dham to the web series Ashram. When he came to know about it, Solanki deleted the post and lodged a complaint with police claiming that someone had hacked his account and uploaded the objectionable content.

The corporator also apologised to the Hindu outfits as his FB account was used for hurting sentiments of Hindu religion.

The corporator in question is Ward No 35 corporator Rakesh Solanki. The photo of Bageshwar Dham was edited and posted on his Facebook page with an objectionable caption. Solanki said he came to know about it through a Facebook friend. He immediately removed the reel and clarified that it was not him who posted it. “Someone has hacked my Facebook account for which I have lodged a police complaint also,” he clarified.

What’s in the reel?

In this reel, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has been compared to the web series Ashram protagonist. The Hindu Mahasabha objected to Solanki for insulting Sanatan Dharma and defaming Bageshwar Dham. Solanki apologized for hurting sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma and Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

Solanki clarifies, he does not use account

Solanki said that he has two FB accounts. The ID with which the reel of Bageshwar Dham has been uploaded was hacked. “It’s an old account which my supporters used during elections for campaigning,” he added. He said that he has also made a personal ID of his own.

Read Also Indore: Candidates stage protest outside MPPSC office seeking interviews