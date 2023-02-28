Indore: Candidates stage protest outside MPPSC office seeking interviews

Candidates protesting outside MPPSC office on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates, who appeared in examinations conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), staged a demonstration outside the commission’s office alleging that their interviews were put on hold without giving them a proper reason.

The candidates who came to demonstrate under the banner of the National Education Youth Union expressed their displeasure over the attitude of the MPPSC administration and sought their interviews at the earliest.

The candidates had reached MPPSC with the demand for interviews of State Dental Surgeon 2021, State Engineering Examination-2021, State Assistant Management Examination-2021 and State Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2021.

The candidates said that the results of these examinations were declared more than four months ago, but MPPSC is dilly-dallying over the interview dates. The MPPSC could not hold interviews due to a legal tangle over OBC quota issue.

The state government had increased OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, but this move was stayed by the High Court, following a petition challenging it.

Besides, the candidates also demanded an increase in the number of posts in State Engineering Service Exam-2022. “The number of current vacancies is very low. The number should be increased,” a memorandum submitted by them to MPPSC officials read.

Citing the new syllabus, the candidates gave a separate memorandum demanding optional questions in the third paper in all the upcoming state service main examinations.