Child selling case: Another doctor under police lens

Indore: After arresting two doctors in connection with a child selling case, police on Sunday searched the house of Dr Pawan Rai’s place in Musakhedi area but he was not home. According to police, Dr Rai's role is also suspicious.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that Dr Bharat Kumar Mourya, the owner of Parvati Nursing Home in Baheriya village and Dr Ramakant Sharma of Nipania were arrested on Saturday after their role was found in a baby-selling case. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for two days.

Dr Mourya is being questioned about the baby whom he sold to accused Tejkaran two months ago for 1.2 lakh and Tejkaran had sold that baby to accused Reet. Also, the documents related to the case will also be recovered from the accused.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Dr Ramakant had sold a baby to Tejkaran two years ago. One Alok Bhadoriya had given that baby to Ramakant. Now the police are searching for Ramakant also.

The crime branch and Women police station staff with the help of an NGO director had arrested two persons named Shilpa and Tejkaran while they were trying to sell a 10-day-old baby for Rs 1.2 lakh near Malwa Mill Square a couple of days ago. After that the police arrested five more people including two doctors.