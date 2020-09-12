Indore: Two doctors arrested for 'selling' children

Indore: Police arrested two doctors of the city for allegedly selling children to accused Tejkarana, who was arrested by the police while he was trying to sell a baby girl near Malwa Mill a couple of days ago. Other accused indulged in the crime are being searched by the police.

Women police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said Dr Bharat Kumar Mourya, a resident of Tillor Road in Behariya village and Dr Ramakant Sharma, a resident of Amrit Palace Nipania area of the city were arrested on Saturday. The police found their role suspicious during the investigation after which they were arrested.



TI Sharma said that Dr Bharat is a BEMS and he runs Parwati Nursing Home. He had sold a baby to Tejkaran (the accused who was arrested a couple of days ago) two months ago for Rs 1.2 lakh. That baby was sold by Tejkaran to Reet Thakre near Pardeshipura Square. Reet was arrested on Friday by the police after her role was found suspicious in the case.

Another accused Dr Ramakant Sharma, who is a BEMS, had given a baby to Tejkaran two years ago and Tejkaran sold that baby to Reet Thakre for Rs 1.2 lakh near Khajrana Square. The accused are being questioned further.

According to sources, a person named Pawan Rai took a woman from Shivpuri to Karunanidhi hospital where the women delivered a baby. Later, Tejkarna and Shilpa tried to sell that baby to a woman a couple of days ago.

TI Sharma said that the investigation into the case is underway and the role of the other persons is being investigated.

