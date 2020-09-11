Indore: 10 homeless families to get houses today under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Indore: Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 10 homeless families including Raghunandan, Antar Singh, Mamta Bai, Sangeeta Bai are going to realize their dream of owning their own houses. On Saturday, 10 homeless families will get pucca houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually handover the keys of the houses to these beneficiaries at 11 am through a virtual program.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 1.35 lakh have been provided to each beneficiary for construction of houses. They have been provided with gas connections under Ujjwala scheme, toilets etc. under Swachh Bharat Mission as per the eligibility. Free ration is also being provided to them under the Ration Mitra Scheme.