Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Orders Immediate Ban On Indore's Night Culture Due To Rising Crimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an immediate ban on the night culture in Indore on Friday. He discussed this matter via video conferencing with the ministers, MLAs, and other representatives from the Indore division.

During the meeting, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya raised concerns about the illegal drug trade and the operation of commercial establishments at night. Following this, Yadav instructed that a detailed plan be developed soon to regulate night markets, industrial institutions, office operations, and other related activities. There will also be strict measures to control drug abuse.

Subsequently, Collector Ashish Singh revoked the order issued in September 2022. This order had allowed 24-hour operation for various commercial, industrial, and office establishments along the BRTS corridor from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square. The night work culture had initially been introduced by MP Shankar Lalwani.

However, it led to a rise in incidents of hooliganism, harassment, assaults, drug use, and even murders and crimes against women. As a result, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Minister Usha Thakur, and several representatives and intellectuals began opposing it.

Former Culture Minister Usha Thakur had also expressed her objections to pubs and night culture in Indore, calling it a stain on Indore's culture. She argued that night culture is not a part of Indian traditions and should not be accepted in the holy city of Devi Ahilya. She had received many complaints and continued to receive more.

Night Culture Order of 2022

The order to implement night culture in Indore was issued on September 13, 2022. It allowed 24/7 operations for various establishments along an 11.45 km stretch of the BRTS corridor from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square under multiple laws, including the Madhya Pradesh Penal Code, Shop and Establishment Act, Labor Laws, and Excise Act.

The Concept of Night Work Culture

The main idea behind starting night work culture was to support the thousands of IT professionals in Indore who work online for foreign companies. These companies were hesitant to set up offices in Indore due to the lack of a night work culture. Additionally, the government was promoting startups and IT sectors. Therefore, the first phase allowed shops, offices, and eateries to operate 24/7 along a 12 km stretch of the BRTS corridor.

Employment Opportunities in Transportation and Food Sectors

It was believed that the night culture would attract people from other cities to Indore, creating a demand for transportation, food, and other sectors, thereby generating employment. Foreign companies were also expected to bring more job opportunities. However, this also increased the responsibilities and challenges for the police, administration, municipal corporation, and electricity company. Indore became the fifth city in the country to start a night culture, ensuring even nighttime cleanliness with garbage trucks operating during the night.