Chhatarpur: Dalit, tribal farmers stage protest as IT official fenced land

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dalit and tribal farmers of Rajgarh, under Rajnagar tehsil, are on a hunger strike as an income tax official posted in Delhi has forcefully occupied their land. Srinivasan, an income tax commissioner, has fenced the land after occupying it and also dug a canal of Ranguwan dam due to which farmers are unable to access water for irrigation.

The farmers have complained about encroachment to police and district magistrate but to no avail. Due to the administration's inaction, the farmers have started a hunger strike under leadership of Rajgarh sarpanch Ramesh Billa. The farmers have warned of chakka jam on August 30 along with people of Chandranagar village if their land is not freed.

When contacted, Rajnagar SDM DP Dwivedi said, “When I received a complaint, I sent naib tehsildar to investigate. I will be able to comment only after getting the inquiry report of naib tehsildar.”