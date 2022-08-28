Chhatarpur: ATM guard found dead inside booth, probe ordered

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The guard of an ATM booth was found dead inside the electronic room of the booth in Chandla town of Chhatarpur district, said police on Saturday. The corpse of the guard was discovered on Saturday morning after which a probe has been ordered in the case.

According to SHO of Chandla police station, Atul Dixit, the deceased has been identified as Amit Gupta, a native of the town, who was deployed as the guard at an ATM booth situated near Chandla rest house. The guard reached the booth for duty on Friday night.

His body was discovered entangled between batteries placed in the electronic room of the ATM booth on Saturday morning. The guard might have been electrocuted while adjusting batteries inside the electronic room but police are probing the matter from all angles.

The body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem while investigations are on in the case, SHO Dixit stated.

