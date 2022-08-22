Chhatarpur: Engineer among three youths die as truck hit their car

Truck rams into car, killing 3 persons in Chhatarpur district on Sunday |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths including a junior engineer posted in discom in Birsinghpur (Satna district) died when a truck coming from opposite side hit with their car on Sunday. The accident took place under Nowgong police station in Chattarpur district, police said on Monday.

Police station incharge Sanjay Bediya told media that car heading towards Satna from Jhansi collided with truck coming from wrong side near Doriya village on National Highway 39.

Engineer Neeraj Pandey, his friends Keshav Shukla and Shree Ram Gautam died in the mishap. They were returning from Pitambara temple after offering prayers there.

The accident was so intense that Keshav and Shree Ram who were sitting on front seat died on the spot while Pandey sitting at the back got stuck in the car badly.

The police tried to pull him out but failed. The car had to be cut from middle to take him out. He was taken to Nowgong hospital where he died during course of treatment. The police have registered the case and seized the truck. The driver and cleaner fled from the spot.