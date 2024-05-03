 Family Banned From Temples, Cremation Grounds Over Daughter’s Inter-Caste Marriage In Jabalpur
His own brother took the decision in a gathering with the villagers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a father in Jabalpur faced social boycott from his community after arranging his daughter's marriage outside their caste on Thursday. His own brother took the decision in a gathering with the villagers.

article-image

Facing other consequences, the family has been barred from communal spaces, which includes, visiting temples and the cremation ground. Additionally, they have been denied essential resources like ration supplies and other daily necessities. This decision by the community has brought a feeling of committing suicide in the girl's father's mind, as he was feeling helpless.

article-image

The incident is of Jabalpur's Bhedaghat area, where a Rai family has been boycotted by their community for arranging their girl's marriage out of their community/caste. Rai’s brother held a secret gathering with the villagers in order to take the decision of boycotting his brother from the community and not providing him with the essentials and entries to the temples.

Rai family is fighting for justice. They complained to the police, but got no help in the matter. They have now approached the district collector for assistance, fearing further repercussions.

