CERN scientist shares ALICE’s achievements at IIT Indore

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Dr Luciano Musa, spokesperson of ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) at Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire (CERN), Geneva, Switzerland, gave an overview of the ALICE’s scientific and technological achievements, its long-term plans, at IIT Indore.

IIT Indore hosted Musa on October 18. He was on a visit to deliver an institute colloquium on, ‘Uncovering the Quark-gluon Plasma: Scientific and Technological Challenges’. He was accompanied by Dr Tapan Kumar Nayak, former deputy spokesperson, ALICE. IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi was also present during the session.

Musa steered the audience from the past to the present and showed the broader picture of the future.

The audience which included the faculty and students of the institute and from nearby academic institutions of higher learning benefited from the vast experience and knowledge of Musa due to the colloquium and interaction.

Principal investigator of ALICE experiment and associate dean of international relations at IIT Indore, Prof Raghunath Sahoo presented an overview of the research activities performed at IIT Indore in the ALICE experiment leading to around 10 PhDs and many more training of next-generation scientists.

Musa is also a senior scientist at CERN and an expert on particle detectors involving hybrid materials.

ALICE experiment at CERN Large Hadron Collider is one of the largest and most challenging scientific enterprises ever realised in nuclear and sub-nuclear physics. Its primary mission is to characterize the properties of the quark-gluon plasma, the state of matter thought to have existed in the early instants of the Universe after the Big Bang.