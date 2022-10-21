e-Paper Get App
Indore: Harassed by daughter-in-law, man commits suicide

She threatened that she would send him to jail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A man ended his life after being harassed by his daughter-in-law in the Kanadiya area on Thursday night. His daughter-in-law constantly threatened that she would send him to jail. The man also gave a statement against her after consuming some poisonous substance. The police are investigating the case further.

According to investigating officer ASI LR Goswami from the Kanadiya police station, the deceased has been identified as Shivprasad Rathore, 52 years, a resident of Bicholi Mardana area of the city. He consumed poison at his place on Thursday and he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment in the night. It is said that Shivprasad was employed in a chocolate factory in the city.

Indore: BMT unit to be shifted to SSH by next month
article-image

