CEO cancels oath ceremony of Ujjain janpad panchayat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The swearing-in ceremony of the Ujjain Janpad Panchayat by the CEO at the last moment here on Friday which created a lot of ruckus. Three days ago, the CEO had informed about organising the swearing-in ceremony, but today she cancelled the ceremony citing a petition challenging the election of president and vice-president in the Indore High Court. Notwithstanding, vice-president Nasir Patel took over the charge and sat on the chair.

The BJP has filed a petition in the High Court, Indore against the election of president and vice-president of Ujjain Janpad Panchayat, conducted on July 26, The petition is not resolved yet.

CEO Hemlata Sharma Mandloi was not aware of the admission of the petition and had released the oath programme three days ago. Accordingly, the Congress’ janpad panchayat president and vice-president and members had reached the Damdama located office for the swearing-in. First, the programme was extended till 1 pm and then to 4 pm and lastly, it was cancelled.

When District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel came to know about this, he reached the janpad panchayat office and lodged an objection. Patel said that he had also received information about not allowing the president and vice-president and members to assume the office. “I talked to the CEO in this regard but she could not give a proper answer,” he said. Meanwhile, vice-president Nasir Patel took over his chair. He also started working. He said that he was invited to take the oath. Accordingly, the president, vice-president and members had arrived, but first the time of oath was extended and then it was cancelled. “When the election is over, why am I being stopped from assuming office,” he asked.

CEO Hemlata Sharma Mandloi said that after getting information about the admission of the petition challenging the election in the Indore High Court, the oath-taking ceremony was cancelled. “Whenever there is a disposal of the case from the High Court, the oath taking programme will be organised accordingly,” she said.