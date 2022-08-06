Ujjain: Congress workers protest against price rise, inflation

Congress party workers raise slogans after burning the effigy of inflation and price rise in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party workers vigorously demonstrated on the issue of inflation and price rise at Tower Square here on Friday. The demonstrators raised issues related to the common man and attacked the Centre’s Modi government fiercely.

The Congress leaders lashed out at the Modi government from the stage erected near the Ambedkar statue. They showed deep displeasure against the Modi government regarding inflation, price rise, unemployment and the Agnipath scheme. The members were holding placards having mention of “Kabul karen Modiji ka uphaar, betahasa mehngai, har taraf yuva berozgaar, sach ko dabane ke lie sarkari tantra ka durupyog karo band”.

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that today the country is facing severe inflation and the Modi government is sleeping with its ears closed. The government has imposed GST on the common man’s food items. This has made life difficult for the common man which prompted the party to launch the nationwide agitation, he added.

Read Also Ujjain: Visitors face misbehaviour of guards at Mahakal temple