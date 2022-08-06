e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Congress workers protest against price rise, inflation

The Congress leaders lashed out at the Modi government from the stage erected near the Ambedkar statue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Congress party workers raise slogans after burning the effigy of inflation and price rise in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party workers vigorously demonstrated on the issue of inflation and price rise at Tower Square here on Friday. The demonstrators raised issues related to the common man and attacked the Centre’s Modi government fiercely.

The Congress leaders lashed out at the Modi government from the stage erected near the Ambedkar statue. They showed deep displeasure against the Modi government regarding inflation, price rise, unemployment and the Agnipath scheme. The members were holding placards having mention of “Kabul karen Modiji ka uphaar, betahasa mehngai, har taraf yuva berozgaar, sach ko dabane ke lie sarkari tantra ka durupyog karo band”.

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that today the country is facing severe inflation and the Modi government is sleeping with its ears closed. The government has imposed GST on the common man’s food items. This has made life difficult for the common man which prompted the party to launch the nationwide agitation, he added.

Read Also
Ujjain: Visitors face misbehaviour of guards at Mahakal temple
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Congress workers protest against price rise, inflation

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge

Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge