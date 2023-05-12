CBSE Results: Indore girls outshine boys— Avni tops with 99% in class 10; Devangee aces with 98.8% in class 12

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait was over as CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) declared Class 12 and Class 10 results on Friday. Students anxiously checked for the results and schools worried about falling passing percentage. This time, the city topper inched a little below last year.

In Class 12 results, Girls outshone Boys and took the topper’s trophy. Devangee Shah from Commerce Stream was the city topper. She scored 98.8 per cent.

Last year, Indore city toppers, who are generally state toppers too, were Puneet Kaur Hora and Rudraksh Khandelwal. Both had scored 99 per cent and were from Commerce stream.

This year, we have only one city topper, but yet again from Commerce Stream.

In CBSE Class 10 result, Girls continued the trend and took over first place in the city. The city topper was Avni Kaur Chadha. Avni bagged the topper’s tag by beating most students. She was able to bench up and score 99 per cent.

Speaking to the city toppers and celebrating their success at Free Press office, we bring their stories for our readers:

Class 12 Toppers

City Topper & Commerce Stream Devangee Shah 98.8%

"To be brutally honest, it is incredible amazing. I am overwhelming. I am still spellbound. I am planning to join 5 year management exams at IIM Indore. I will give a lot of entrance exams. I also hope to get into top universities in the country. I always visualised myself as working in the corporate world.”

Devangee Shah

Humanities Topper Anushri Sinha 98.6%

"I didn't study to earn a toppers badge. I chose Kathak as my optional subject. I was never time bound for studies. I was always on a quality basis. I am very ardent about my opinions and, hence, will be applying for IPS. I am aiming for Delhi University. My father (Rajnish) is a development program officer at women child development. His handwork and perseverance inspire me. My mother (Neelam) is a homemaker, and I have learnt time-management from her. Along with studies, I could complete my music degree".

Anushri Sinha

PCB topper Prakruti Pavesha - 97.6 %

"I didn't expect that it would happen. It was in my goal list, but I didn't think it would happen. I want to do something in the health sector. My mother (Prerna) is a nutritionist and I want to do consultancy like her. I am also inclined towards entrepreneurship. I am grateful to my teachers. I tried online teaching, and they helped me a lot. My grandmother's blessings helped me. She passed away 15 days before the exam. I didn't stay up after 10. I studied in the morning. My mom made sure that I got good nutrition. I used danced to de-stress. I feel a conducive environment is essential."

Prakruti Pavesha

Class 10 Toppers

City topper Avni Kaur Chadha - 99%

"I knew my boards went well. I just never checked my papers again, so I don't feel bad. I was willing to accept it either way. I was on cloud 9 when I saw the result. My hard work paid off. I would wake up at 11 pm and study till 3 am. I work better at night. I have opted for commerce. The subjects interest me, especially economics. I wanted to become a lawyer. I have been set on becoming a lawyer since Grade 7. Argumentativeness has always interests me. Ruth Barder Ginseburg is my role model as she was in US Supreme Court. She brought a lot of feminist changes. I am also a feminist. My mom (Ravneet Kaur) is also my role model."

Avni Kaur Chadha 99%

City’s Second Topper Bhavya Sanghvi - 98.8%

"I am excited. I will be studying PCM. I am preparing for JEE. That is my backup plan. I did an international workshop known as summers lap program. I hope to move abroad soon, but JEE is a good backup in India. I am grateful to my parents (Jinal & Dhaval Sanghvi) for supporting my ambitions."

Bhavya Sanghvi

City’s Third topper Mridul Agarwal 98.4%

“I am happy and I hope to do better in life. This is a celebratory moment, but also an inspiration to work harder.”

Mridul Agarwal

