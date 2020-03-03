CBSE Class XII Board Exam: After easy English, tricky History leaves students disheartened

Indore: Humanities students attempting CBSE class XII board examinations were not happy on Tuesday as History examination was not as easy as they expected. After English examination that was very easy, students expected the History examinations to be easy too.

However, History examination with moderate difficulty challenged many students. The major issue was the length of the paper. The struggle for completing the paper in time challenged many students and left them disheartened.

Some students did find the paper to be tricky, but still were happy and felt it was only a little tough.

“The difficulty level of the paper was average, but it was a bit lengthy, so it was a race against time today,” Shubhangi Mishra, a student, said. She added that it was a little tricky as well, but manageable.

“After English, History was a bit of a letdown. I could not map question properly due to lack of time,” student Vikrant Guliya said. He added that all the questions demanded long answers and some questions were too tricky. “I needed another half hour at least to finish the paper!"

History teacher Rashmi Sharma said, "As per difficulty level, it could be called a tricky paper. Especially given the past two years’ trends, this was a paper that would make students think. With tricky, it was also lengthy. The average score is likely to be about 40 out of 80. Over the past few years, the average score was about 60. For students, source-based questions were difficult to understand while two-source based questions were fine. All in all, the paper was fine, which consisted of multiple types of questions including MCQs, match the columns, one-word answer, identify the pictures