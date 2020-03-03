Madhya Pradesh: Teen abducts cousin to avoid board exam, detained

Morena: In a bid to avoid appearing in class XII board exam scheduled for Tuesday, a teen abducted his three-year-old cousin on Monday.

Ranveer Kushwaha kidnapped his cousin Aashiq in sleep. He then tied him with a rope and dumped him in a field.

He left an anonymous letter asking Ashiq’s parents to send Ranveer over the culvert near Jarah drain if they wanted their son back alive. He also threatened to kill Ashiq if his parents did not comply.

Ashiq of Piprauwa village under Jaura police station had accompanied his parents Nemichand and Sapna to a wedding in nearby village Tudila.

Sapna had left her two kids sleeping at a neighbour’s house. When she returned, Ashiq was missing.

Nemichand informed the police. The officers of crime branch and local police searched both villages.

SP Asit Yadav told Free Press that Ranveer was interrogated on the basis of the letter. During interrogation, he cracked and shared the plan.

Yadav said Ashiq was found unconcious in a field by the road. The child is under medical supervision, he added.