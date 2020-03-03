Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Pradeep Patel brings stray cattle to police station to counter Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Staff of Mauganj police station was taken by surprise Monday morning when dozens of stray cattle entered and started resting there. The cattle were driven there by BJP MLA Pradeep Patel.

BJP MLA from Mauganj, Patel is known for making news through various means. On Monday he drove in the herd of stray cattle in the police station. Not only this, he had arranged for the fodder in advance. The cattle sat happy in the police station with the fodder all around.

Patel said that farmers have been complaining in large numbers that the stray cattle are destroying their crops. ‘First they became victim of weather in form of hailstone and rains. Now whatever was left is being attacked by the stray cattle. Farmers have nowhere to go,’ said Patel.

Attacking, state government, BJP MLA said that CM Kamal Nath has been claiming that thousands of gaushalas (shelter for cattle) have been established whereas reality at ground level is completely different.

Patel also asked the police personnel and party workers to arrange for more fodder that the cows do not remain hungry.

BJP workers gathered at the police station also did slogan shouting attacking the Congress government. They said that cattle was straying on streets and causing accidents on the roads. This leads to fatal accidents injuring the animal and the person alike.

Patel asked the officials of the district administration to take the stray cattle to the nearest gaushala and confine it there only so that it does not harm crops of the farmers.