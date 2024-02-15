CBSE Board Examinations Begin From Today!

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from Thursday. Though students should be focused on revisions, most of them are panicked and confused. First, the announcement about the latest changes in the examination and other future implementations like the credit system. Secondly, rumours about paper leak, exam date changes and other fake news resulting in anxiety among students.

To help clarify the situation regarding CBSE board examination 2023-24, we sought help from CBSE experts and provided authentic information for our readers which are as follows:

Follow only official channel, avoid fake updates

Ahead of board exams, several fake examination papers and notes are floated on social media, specifically on twitter every year. Board has also issued a warning against such misleading messages and posts, CBSE coordinator UK Jha said.

The board has also initiated appropriate action against social media handles. The public is hereby cautioned and advised to follow only the official X handle of CBSE, which is @cbseindia29 for verified information, added Jha.

No answer booklet in Accountancy

CBSE has retracted a change in Accountancy from this academic session. Students will not get printed formats of ledger and journals in their answer booklet.

‘Since last two years, the board had changed the answer booklet for accountancy wherein 32 pages were divided with 16 pages of printed formats,’ Pradeep Varmecha, PGT Accountancy said. Out of the 16 printed formats, 8 were printed with ledger format and another 8 with journal pages. Though this was meant to be convenient for students and mostly evaluators,’ Varmecha said.

However, the printed formats were hard to manage for students and resulted in confusion for evaluators. Hence, accountancy answer booklet has been restored to normal.

No special or delayed exams for all students, just sportspersons

After receiving multiple requests, CBSE has decided that for students who are participating in national or international sports events or international Olympiads and might not appear for their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams (February-April), the board will conduct special exams later.

‘This decision is taken to promote sports and other educational competitions among the youth,’ school principal Siddharth Singh said. He added that this is only for specific students.

‘Also, sports must be recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Olympiad recognised by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE),’ Singh added.

Exam day checklist

• CBSE 2024 exams are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am and students have been asked to reach the exam centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam by 9.45 am.

• Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

• Carry your admit card, school ID card and any other documents mentioned in the admit card.

• Dress modestly and comfortably.

• Bring blue or black ball-point pen, pencil and eraser.

• Bring water bottle (transparent).

• Bring a watch (without a calculator).

• Carefully read the instructions on the question paper.

• Answer all questions to the best of your ability.

• Stay calm and focused during the exam.