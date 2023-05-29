CBN, MP unit recovers 206 plastic bags of poppy straw in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation with anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP unit acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a container truck at Mehsana toll plaza, Gujarat and recovered 206 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4433.450 kilograms on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

During the preliminary investigation it was revealed that the truck having Rajasthan registration number was carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw from Jharkhand to Rajasthan via Gujarat.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted at Mehsana Toll Plaza, Gujarat.

The truck was carrying boxes of Parle-G Biscuit as cover cargo. On sustained questioning, the occupants of the vehicle revealed that poppy straw was loaded in the container behind the cover cargo.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety & security reasons and inclement weather conditions, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office. After reaching CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 206 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4433.450 kg were recovered behind 218 boxes of Parle-G biscuit.

After legal formalities, the container truck along with poppy straw and cover cargo were seized and two persons have been apprehended under the provision of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.