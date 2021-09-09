CAUSE FOR CHEER! Black Fungus active cases plummet below 50 in Indore

Indore: While the daily cases of Covid-19 have dropped below five, cases of mucormycosis (commonly known as Black Fungus) have also dropped in the city as the number of active cases in the city has decreased to below 50. No new patient was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Thursday and only 1-2 patients in a week are being admitted to the hospital. About 10-12 patients were being admitted daily about a month ago and experts termed this “improving conditions”.

Fortunately, the number of patients discharged is increasing swiftly as three patients were discharged while none was admitted on Thursday. Only 46 patients are getting treatment at MY Hospital.

Health bulletin of patients

"About 46 patients are being treated at MY Hospital at present. Out of these, no patient is suffering from Covid-19, while 41 patients were those admitted post-Covid. We’re administering Amphotericin-B injections to patients with severity, while Posaconazole tablet is being given to those with mild-to-moderate infection," said Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean, MGM Medical College.

‘No. will go to zero soon’

"The number of cases suffering from mucormycosis is decreasing gradually. Over 700 patients were treated at MY Hospital and 673 have been discharged, so far. Now, the condition is improving and, soon, the number will go to zero," said experts.

No death this month

However, 54 people died due to the deadly disease

Fortunately, no death had been reported after mid-August

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:02 PM IST