Catch The Rain: Nehru Yuva Kendra Hosts Webinar On Water Conservation In MP's Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dhar, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, conducted an online awareness webinar in the second phase of 'Catch the Rain 2023' here at Government Technology Training Institute, Dhar.

The webinar was conducted under the guidance of district youth officer Swapnil Deshmukh. With an impressive turnout of about 200 enthusiastic participants, the webinar focused on disseminating crucial information about the 'Catch the Rain' scheme initiated by Jal Shakti.

Engineer Murlidhar Aggarwal from the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Indore, emphasised water conservation through the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. He also emphasised the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in gram panchayats.

Teacher Rajesh Khadikar provided insights into the ongoing construction work in numerous panchayats within the district, highlighting the effectiveness of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.

District youth officer Deshmukh elaborated on rainwater harvesting techniques, shedding light on the process of collecting and storing rainwater from roofs.

The programme was attended by ITI training officers Bhanwarsingh Malaiya, Jagdish Maurya, Priyanka Dubey, and Priya. They motivated the youth to take proactive steps towards water conservation.