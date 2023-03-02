Cash deposit machine fraud: Main accused held

representative pic

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police on Wednesday arrested Ritesh Thakur, an accused who siphoned-off Rs 6.5 crore from the cash deposit machine (CDM) of the HDFC bank in Neemuch. Police apprehended him from Kanawati village, on the outskirts of Neemuch.

According to Neemuch CSP Ful Singh Paraste, accused Ritesh Thakur was on his way to his home in Baghana, Neemuch when Cantt police team tracked him down and arrested him in Kanawati village based on tower location. Police are questioning him about the involvement of others in the crime, and if other people are found to be involved, appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, with Ritesh's arrest, police and bank management are expecting some shocking revelations in the case because he is the mastermind of the entire crime.

The Cantt police summoned Kapil Choubey, manager of HDFC Bank's Neemuch branch, for questioning on February 28. The investigating officer (IO) questioned Choubey for a long time about this incident.

Prior to this, accused Ritesh took advantage of a technical flaw in the bank's CDM and stole Rs 6.65 crore. The crime was discovered during a routine audit conducted prior to the end of the fiscal year. Following that, he returned Rs 1.6 crore and requested more time to return the remaining Rs 4.55 crores.