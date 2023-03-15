Buying a used car? Check info on e-challans before purchase

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from a used car dealer for violating signals 20 times in the city. The dealer had sold the vehicle to a person after hiding information about the e-challans. The police officer warned the dealer to sell the car only after clearing e-challans against the vehicle.

Traffic Subedar Sumit Bilonia and his team were deployed at Rajiv Gandhi Square for the traffic management. Bilonia found that the driver of a vehicle was talking over the phone while driving. He stopped the car and pulled up the driver named Vikas. Later, it was detected that his vehicle was slapped with 20 e-challans pending against the registration number. The surprised driver informed that he had recently bought the car from a used car dealer, who hid the information about the e-challans against the vehicle and sold it to him.

The officer contacted the dealer and informed him to pay the fine for e-challan. After collecting a fine, the officer warned the dealer to sell the vehicles after giving a fine of e-challans against the vehicle if any. The police also urged people to check the pending e-challans against the used vehicle before buying it, otherwise they may be told to pay the pending challans.

