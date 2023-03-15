 Buying a used car? Check info on e-challans before purchase
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBuying a used car? Check info on e-challans before purchase

Buying a used car? Check info on e-challans before purchase

Traffic Subedar Sumit Bilonia and his team were deployed at Rajiv Gandhi Square for the traffic management. Bilonia found that the driver of a vehicle was talking over the phone while driving.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from a used car dealer for violating signals 20 times in the city. The dealer had sold the vehicle to a person after hiding information about the e-challans. The police officer warned the dealer to sell the car only after clearing e-challans against the vehicle.

Traffic Subedar Sumit Bilonia and his team were deployed at Rajiv Gandhi Square for the traffic management. Bilonia found that the driver of a vehicle was talking over the phone while driving. He stopped the car and pulled up the driver named Vikas. Later, it was detected that his vehicle was slapped with 20 e-challans pending against the registration number. The surprised driver informed that he had recently bought the car from a used car dealer, who hid the information about the e-challans against the vehicle and sold it to him. 

The officer contacted the dealer and informed him to pay the fine for e-challan. After collecting a fine, the officer warned the dealer to sell the vehicles after giving a fine of e-challans against the vehicle if any. The police also urged people to check the pending e-challans against the used vehicle before buying it, otherwise they may be told to pay the pending challans.

Read Also
Indore: Man dies under mysterious circumstances
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Indore: SHO, 5 cops injured as mob turns violent over girl’s murder

Indore: SHO, 5 cops injured as mob turns violent over girl’s murder

Indore: High Court imposes Rs 10K cost on petitioner, asks IMC to use it for cleanliness

Indore: High Court imposes Rs 10K cost on petitioner, asks IMC to use it for cleanliness

Sporadic cases of Covid-19: Two more patients found

Sporadic cases of Covid-19: Two more patients found