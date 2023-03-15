Indore: Man dies under mysterious circumstances

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died under mysterious circumstances in the Pardeshipura area on Monday night. The victim was supposed to take his daughter from her coaching classes when someone had attacked him with a coconut, following which he fell and was injured. He, however, died during treatment at a city hospital. However, the police said the autopsy report is awaited and information is being gathered from the witnesses to know the exact circumstances under which he died.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge, Pankaj Dwivedi, said the deceased has been identified as Sandeep Gawle (52). Preliminary investigation revealed that he was rushed to the hospital after he fell and sustained head injuries.

No injury was found on his body. A probe has been initiated.

Woman consumes toilet cleaner, died

A 25-year-old woman died after she consumed toilet cleaner in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. She was found unconscious in the area and the local residents took her to the hospital.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said Manju Bhanwar, a resident of Shalimar Palace was found unconscious in Scheme Number 71. She had consumed toilet cleaner due to which her condition deteriorated. The people of the area informed the police after seeing her condition and took her to the hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from her. Manju hailed from Dhar district and was married to one Raju Bhanwar four years ago and was staying here with her husband in a rented house. The police are taking the statement of her husband and the family members as well.