Burhanpur: On nabbed on suspension for supplying illegal arms to Khalistan Movement

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police nabbed one Sikligar from Khargone district suspecting that he supplies illegal arms to the Khalistan Movement.

According to information, Asan Singh Bhond, a resident of Satipura village of Khargone district, was arrested in connection with illegal arms smuggling. During interrogation, it has been revealed that the accused used to smuggle country-made pistols made in the Pachori village of Burhanpur to Khalistan supporters.

Earlier, on January 7, the Shikarpura police team here in Burhanpur arrested two arms peddlers with 21 country-made pistols. During this, Asan Singh and Nihang alias Narendra, a resident of Pachori village, Burhanpur managed to escape through the forest. Later, Nihang was also arrested by the police.

On the basis of information received from the informer on Sunday, the police also arrested Asan Singh.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha said that now after interrogating him, it is being ascertained how many weapons he has smuggled so far.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has praised Burhanpur Police for this success.

It is to be known that the Pachori village of the district is infamous for manufacturing illegal arms for several decades. Efforts are being made to bring the Sikligars living here into the mainstream of society.

