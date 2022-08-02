Bhopal: WCR to hold photography competition to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav of Independence

File Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Like last year, the photography competition 2022 is being organized on West Central Railway to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

West Central Railway has taken a unique initiative by giving an opportunity to all the employees and their families showing interest in Indian Railways to participate in the photography competition, according to WCR public relations officials.

This photography competition is being organized by the Public Relations Department under the guidance of West Central Railway General Manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Additional General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri and under the leadership of Chief Public Relations Officer Rahul Jaipuriar, Railways officials added.

In this competition, railway officers/railway employees and their family members can participate in the headquarter of WCR and all three divisions. One can apply for this photography competition till 15 August 2022. this year's competition on the following theme

1) *Suhana Safar with Indian Railways (Suhana Safar with Indian Railways)*

2) *Indian Railways and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Indian Railways)*

3) *Transforming Indian Railways*

Employees and families can submit up to three entries in this photography contest. All these photographs should be available in JPG file format from a digital device or smartphone.

Under various groups, a group of Headquarters and Jabalpur, a group of Bhopal and CRWS/Bhopal and a group of Kota and Workshop/Kota have been formed.

Under this, first prize Rs 3000/-, second prize Rs 2000/-, third prize Rs 1000/- and two consolation prizes of Rs 500/- will be given.

Apart from this, first prize Rs.4000/-, second prize Rs.2500/-, and third prize Rs.2000/- will also be given to railway employees/family members at the overall level.

All employees participating in this competition can also send photographs by post to the Headquarters CPRO office or by e-mail at wcrphotographycontest@gmail.com. Selected photos will be displayed in exhibitions across West Central Railway and will also be posted on social media platforms.

Apart from this, all the guidelines related to this photography competition are available on WCR's online website www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Three lucky winners at different unit levels, i.e. HQ, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Kota, CRWS/Bhopal & WRS/Kota level and WCR overall level will be awarded cash prizes and certificates, officials added.