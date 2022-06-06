Burhanpur: Nepa Mills to produce paper from waste

Nepanagar (Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh): Amid the entire world celebrating World Environment Day on June 5, Nepa Mill in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh known for newsprint paper moving ahead to save the forest and the environment is all set to produce paper from waste paper material.

The factory is now mulling to buy paper waste directly from the residents of Nepanagar in the coming times. This facility will be given to the general public at the mill gate itself so that people can directly sell the garbage deposited in their houses, and shop. This initiative has been taken for environmental protection on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

Nepa Mill management appealed to the general public not to use harmful bags made of plastic, or polythene for environmental protection, not to cause any harm to the environment.

It was also said that trees are not cut in the process of making paper, but the new paper is made from old waste. NEPA Limited was initially based on forest produce. That is why it was established here. Earlier, salai wood and bamboo were used in the production of newsprint. Both of these were found in large quantities in this area. Now here is the paper product from Waste Paper.

Nepa Mills introduced pink newsprint paper

Until 1981, the Nepa Mill, which was the only newsprint production unit in the country, got the machine from America for the first time in 1956. The record of the introduction of the pink newspaper in the market in 1995 is also recorded in the name of Nepa Mill.

A paper machine was tried here a few months ago. The other one is in progress. If everything goes according to plan, the paper will be made by recycling the waste paper.

Earlier, the production in the mill was closed from 2015-16. More than six big companies in the country and abroad are working here. The print media of the state will be benefited a lot when the mill becomes operational.

Regarding this, Saurabh Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Nepa Mill said, “Trees are not cut in the process of making paper by the mill, new paper is made from old waste only. There is a plan to buy the waste directly from the residents. I will fix this by fixing the date”.