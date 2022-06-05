Bhopal: Admissions to begin in 50 schools of CM Rise, 274 CM Rise School is to be started

Representative Photo | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Schools of MP Board of Madhya Pradesh are all set to reopen from June 13. Admissions will start in 50 schools of CM Rise through lottery system. In the first phase, 274 CM Rise School is to be started.

On the very first day, there will be a parent-teacher meeting to establish a relationship between parents and teachers. On the lines of CBSE, there will be a parent-teacher meeting every month in the government schools of Madhya Pradesh. All government schools across the state will open from June 13.

Additional Director Public Education DS Kushwaha said that all the children will be given a chance in these schools. If there are more applicants than seats, then a lottery will be conducted. There will be no screening. Admission will not be done on the basis of merit. About 274 schools have been selected in the first phase. There are more facilities here than before. Right now the principal has been told that in view of the situation in the school, a decision will be taken. For example, if there is a system of teaching only 30 children, then admit the same number of children.

So far, only 50 schools are in opening position. All admissions will be done before 15th June. More than 9 thousand schools will be opened across the state on the lines of CM Rise.

FACILITIES PROVIDED:

- Bus will run from the school side. Children will be taken from home to school and school to home from this. It will be free.

- There will be one teacher for 160 children in the school.

- There will be smart classes.

- There will be all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities from the playground.

- CCTV cameras will be installed.

- Each child will be tracked through the app.

- A report card will be prepared for every teacher.