Bhopal: It is necessary to isolate in chicken pox, monkeypox diseases, health department advisory to CMHOs

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has issued an advisory to chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) that it is necessary to isolate in chicken pox and monkey pox diseases. An advisory has been prepared for the symptoms, transmission, complications, prevention and treatment of chicken pox.

Health commissioner-cum-secretary Dr Sudam Khade has directed all chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) to take necessary action as per the advisory issued regarding prevention and treatment of chicken pox.

The CMHOs have been asked to register cases of fever with rashes in the P form of the IHIP platform. Put more than one case from the same family or region in the category of outbreak and register it in the event and outbreak on the IHIP platform. Get an active case search survey done in the affected area by the health team.

Proper education on health should be given to the family of the infected found during the survey and medicines should be made available as per requirement. If cases of chicken pox are found, the affected area should be visited by the combat team and action ensured as per requirement. Keep the rapid response team under the leadership of district surveillance officer active and review the situation regularly.

Continuous monitoring and reporting of chicken pox cases and affected areas should be done by district epidemiologist, district microbiologist, district data manager. Maintain a record of the activities to be done in relation to prevention and treatment and follow-up of cases on the IHIP platform.

In relation to precautions taken during chicken pox infection survey, it has been said that masks, gloves and PPE kits should be used at the time of contact with the infected patient. Dispose of used masks, gloves and PPE kits as per COVID protocol.