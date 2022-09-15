Burhanpur: Murder accused arrested within 24 hours by Kotwali police

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBurhanpur: Murder accused arrested within 24 hours by Kotwali police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police succeeded in nabbing a murder accused within 24 hours of the incident which took place on September 11 at the bus stand near Apna Raj Hotel, Burhanpur under the guidance of district SP Rahul Kumar Lodha. According to information, accused Himanshu son of Dilip Bias, Rastipura residents had a heated argument with Nilesh son of Ramesh Heera, a Dakwadi. During this, the accused stabbed Nilesh with a sharp knife in his stomach and chest which led to his death.

Later, a case under Section 302 of IPC was registered against the accused at the Kotwali police station. He was presented to court on Thursday, from where he was sent to Khandwa Jail.

It was found that the accused is of criminal nature on whom seven offences of abuse, assault and other crimes are already registered at police stations in  Kotwali and Shikarpura. On being questioned about the knife used by him in the incident, he said he had bought it from Rajesh's father Chandralal Rochwani of Sindhi Basti.

Then Lalbagh police raided this shop and confiscated five other sharp-edged knives and illegal liquor. Action is being taken against the accused Rajesh Rochwani under the Arms and the Excise Act.

