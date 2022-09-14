Burhanpur: Cyber police freeze Rs 62k siphoned off by fraudster

e-Paper Get App
Burhanpur Police have launched a cyber awareness campaign in order to raise awareness of the rising threat of cyber security and the ways in which criminals commit fraud on the internet.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking prompt action against online fraud, the crime branch of Burhanpur police on Tuesday said it has managed to freeze Rs 62,000 transactions that had been siphoned off by a cyber fraudster.

In a recent incident, a complainant (hailing from Silampur) filed a complaint and informed that a fraudster had defrauded him of Rs 62,000. In his complaint, he stated that he got a call from a miscreant who introduced himself as a digital payment company worker.

Then he convinced him that he has won a cashback prize and asked him to press the reward button.

As soon as the button was clicked, money was deducted from his account. Immediate information provided by the victim in 'golden hours' resulted in retrieving the Rs 62,000 amount by freezing the transaction.

Police have warned people against falling prey to scams that are being carried out under the pretence of digital payment cashback and also requested to not entertain calls or messages related to cashback rewards, as this can further lead to serious fraud.

