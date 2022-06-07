Burhanpur: Man found dead in sugarcane field

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was found dead in a sugarcane field under here in the Lodhipura village area on Monday.

The family suspects that something untoward happened to him, as injury and bruise marks were visible on his thigh and body. Also, he had suffered serious head injuries.

According to the information, the corpse has been identified as that of Lalit, a Lodhipura resident and his body was found in a doctor's field. It is being said that the incident took place after he attended a wedding from his maternal aunt's side at night.

Later, his body was brought to Burhanpur District Hospital for a post-mortem on Tuesday morning. The whole matter is still under police investigation.