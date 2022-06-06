e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Former Resident Medical Officer booked for Rs 1.21cr fraud

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have unearthed a scam wherein more than seven fake bank accounts were used to adjust crores of rupees embezzled via fraud by the former resident medical officer(district hospital), Dr Prateek Navlakhe.

According to further details, the superintendent of police, Rahul Lodha, received a letter a few weeks ago, in which the complainant alleged that Navlakhe indulged in misappropriation of government funds. During an investigation, Lalbagh police station in-charge AP Singh discovered that former RMO Prateek Navlakhe withdrew Rs 1.21 crore from government funds by opening fake accounts in the name of class IV employees of the district hospital in September 2020. After two or three months of money withdrawal, the accused allegedly closed all the bank accounts. The money belongs to the patient welfare committee and treasury.

Contract employee said that the accused asked for an Adhaar and Pan Card to a new bank account and claimed that their salary would be credited in these accounts.

According to the SP Lodha, a case was registered by a hospital employee against the accused for opening a bank account worth Rs 23.93 lakh.

Another case was registered against him for selling hospital goods worth Rs 25 lakh.The third case of fraud and embezzlement has also been registered at Lalbagh police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe in this matter has been initiated.

