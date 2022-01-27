Burhanpur: Journalist burnt to death, three persons arrested

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist was burnt to death by three persons in Burhanpur district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Khamani village under Shahpur police station, the officer added.

The journalist identified as Bandu Mali alias Pandit was working for a local Hindi news channel. He mysteriously went missing on January 19.

A missing person complaint was lodged by his son Jayesh Mali at Shahpur police station on January 20.

While addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Burhanpur, Rahul Kumar Lodha said that Mali was having a party with six persons at a farm in Khamani village.

“While having a party, he had a dispute with some of the members. Following a dispute, two members left the venue. Later, three people attacked Mali. When he fell unconscious, they took him to a locked house constructed on a farm land and burnt him alive by pouring kerosene,” Lodha said.

The accused have been identified as Mohan Motekar, 48, Kiran Patil, 32 and Golu Choudhary, 32.

Lodha said that the accused were produced before the court and taken on police remand for further interrogation.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:30 PM IST