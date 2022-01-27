Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner orders for marking obstacles to MR-4 road expansion project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has directed superintendent engineer Askok Rathore to identify obstacles coming into the way of MR-10 expansion plan and submit his report at the earliest.

Two days after Indore Development Authority (IDA) gave its nod for it, Pal along with industrialists of Sanwer Road inspected MR-4 road which is to be extended till ISBT comes up on MR-10 Road.

IDA officials and Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh chairman Pramod Dafria and others were present.

About 1.75 km of road was constructed to connect Sanwer Road D Sector to ISBT on MR-10 Road. This road will ease traffic coming from Ujjain road.

During the inspection, the commissioner directed Rathore to mark the obstacles coming on 24 meters to 32 meters width from the boundary line of the railway track.

“After the survey, file a report on the number of obstacles coming into the way or road expansion project,” she told Rathore.

On seeing a road of about 500 meters from Namkeen Cluster to Gori Nagar is made of gravel stones, Pal directed for making the road of cement concrete.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST