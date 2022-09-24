Burhanpur: CM canvasses for BJP candidates for civic polls; 'Centre, state efforts led to reopening of Nepa Mills'

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public gathering ahead of local body elections in Nepanagar seeking support for BJP candidates.

Addressing the gathering, CM Chouhan said that BJP has always worried about the mill of Nepanagar and resolved this problem. He said that NEPA Mills will maximise its performance and its top priority would be to provide employment to the local people.

Taking credit for the renovation and restart of Nepanagar Mill he said that the efforts of Narendra Modi and the state government were responsible for the Mill reopening .

Chouhan said that whether it be public welfare schemes or basic facilities including drinking water, the BJP government has always worried for the common man. He asked people to lend their support this time also and ensure that BJP gets a majority in the Nepanagar council so that development can get more momentum here.

Khandwa - Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil also addressed the gathering and said that only governments led by the BJP are concerned about the issues of health, employment and basic facilities. Today, Nepanagar is progressing rapidly on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Chouhan. Now we want your blessing so that development can get more momentum, Patil said.

BJP district president Manoj Ladhwe, former cabinet minister Archana Chittnis, Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar, Mandi board chairman Manju Dadu and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.