Burhanpur: 'State govt depriving farmers of insurance benefits for horticultural crops'

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers of Burhanpur have alleged that the state government is depriving them of the benefits of weather-based insurance for horticulture crops.

According to Shivkumar Singh Kushwaha, patron of Progressive Farmers Organisation, Burhanpur is a big banana producer. But for the last two-three years, farmers are losing crores of rupees due to the non-availability of weather-based crop insurance on banana crops.

The said insurance scheme is applicable everywhere except Burhanpur in the state. Now if the government doesn't take any quick action then they will soon launch a protest rally on tractors.

Regarding this, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil said that the benefit of insurance was available on the banana crop in the district but the insurance company quit the area as it incurred losses for many years.

He promised that efforts would be made to ensure that insurance companies start providing policies in the area.

Similarly, Horticulture Department's deputy director RSS Tomar said that this situation is being created due to the lack of tender at the government level due to COVID-19 years. A good number of claims were made by farmers in 2017-18.

At present, the work has stopped as the tender has not been passed. He added correspondence is being done continuously at his level in this regard.