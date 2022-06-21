Burhanpur: Bride rides mare to groom's place to invite him for their marriage

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A civil engineer Vashnavi grabbed the attention of everyone when she went to her groom's place to invite him to their wedding, riding a mare.

According to Vaishnavi, she belongs to a Gujarati community where according to the 'Gadari tradition' the bride goes on a mare to invite her husband for their marriage.

She went to the groom's place with a celebratory procession along with her family members from Favvar Chowk who went all the way singing and dancing with gaiety and fervour. Later, the procession reached the dharamsala where she invited her future husband Arvind, an engineer with MES of the Indian Army.