Burhanpur: Man smashes beer bottle on father’s hand

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man smashed a beer bottle on his father’s hand, angered over the father’s command to feed the animals, here at Siwal village in Khaknar tehsil of Burhanpur district on Friday.

The victim, identified as Jitu Nana, a resident of Siwal village, on Friday morning asked his son to feed the animals but he refused. This led to heated arguments between them. In a fit of rage, the son suddenly smashed an empty beer bottle on Jitu’s hand, causing severe injuries. Jitu was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to Burhanpur.

Woman injured in property dispute

A woman was severely injured in a case of property dispute at Mohad village of Burhanpur district on Friday.

Santosh Koli said that his family and his elder brother's family jointly own a 40 years old ancestral agricultural land located in Mohad. But his kin and his family want to grab the whole land for themselves.

He said that his mother Ranjana Bai was working in the field on Friday when other family members including three women came and allegedly exchanged words with her and began beating her up. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where she is undergoing medical treatment. A complaint has been filed in this regard.