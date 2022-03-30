Burhanpur becomes first district in state to supply tap water to every house

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur residents celebrated ‘the Jal Mahotsav’, in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to express their happiness as Burhanpur district of Indore division has become the first district in the state to supply water from tap to every house.

The programme was organised at Kharkod village of Burhanpur district, where the chief minister extended his best wishes to the residents of Burhanpur district.

Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Madhya Pradesh, the scheme of providing water from the tap to every household is being effectively implemented. He called upon the people of the state to take up the work of water conservation and convert it into a mass movement and urged them to save every drop of water.

While inaugurating the Nal Se Jal Yojana, the CM said that women and teenage girls are getting the maximum benefit from the scheme of providing water from the tap to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Now, they do not have to wander here and there in search of water as potable water is being made available through taps in the houses itself making their lives easier. The coming generation will be aware of the importance of water conservation thus increasing drinking water availability. The feeling of my water, my heritage will be awakened, he said.

State animal husbandry minister and Burhanpur district in-charge Prem Singh Patel, minister of state for public health engineering Brijendra Singh Yadav, MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, MLAs G Surendra Singh and Sumitra Kasdekar, former MLA Archana Chitnis and Manju Dadu, additional chief secretary Malay Srivastava, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, collector Praveen Singh, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:38 PM IST