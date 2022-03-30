Bhopal: PEB removes answer key from website; candidates claim questions were same that were leaked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy related to paper leak of Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (MPTET) conducted by the Professional Examination Board (PEB) is heating up with each passing day. The PEB removed the answer key within hours of posting it on their website, said protesting candidates.

Earlier, the screenshot of leaked question papers went viral on social media platforms. After denying the allegations of paper leak, PEB posted the answer key of MPTET tests on its website on Tuesday and removed it within hours.

Home minister Narottam Mishra had announced that MAPIT (Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology) will conduct investigation on the charges of paper leak. MAPIT will submit its report to the PEB, Mishra had said.

In another development, a team of PEB reached the education institute located in Bilkhiriya area of the state capital and investigated the matter. This educational institute was also the examination center for the MPTET.

All officials of the PEB are maintaining complete silence on the issue but sources say that the team reached that college as it had doubts that the screenshots were taken from that college during exams.

On the back foot, PEB, through its twitter handle, also issued a clarification on Tuesday night. The tweet said that it has received a complaint related to screenshots of tests going viral.

“Letter has been written to an expert agency and a report has been sought. PEB will take a decision after it gets the report. PEB assures that it is committed for transparency,” tweeted the PEB.

Former State Congress President leader Arun Yadav tweeted the viral screenshots in question along with the answers from the answer key posted at the PEB website.

Yadav said that the questions in the answer key were the same that went viral on March 25. Now chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should take action on it and cancel the entire test.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Residents raise protest as municipal corporation disconnects water lines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:28 PM IST