Bhopal: Residents raise protest as municipal corporation disconnects water lines

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by lack of water supply and disconnection of water lines in many wards of state capital, a group of agitated residents from Aishbagh area reached Mata Mandir locality on Tuesday and laid siege to Bhopal Municipal Corporation office, according to information.

The residents sat in front of municipal commissioner's chamber. At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party workers staged protested at BMC office located near ISBT. Several protesters stood in front of municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary’s car and left after submitting application.

According to protesters, there is no water supply for past 5 days in ward number 41 in Aishbagh area. Frustrated, they reached BMC office situated at Mata Mandir and laid siege by shouting slogans.

Aam Aadmi Party workers gheraoed BMC office at ISBT. District president of AAP Reena Saxena said that BMC disconnected water connection in many wards including ward number 11, 17, 18, 40, 41, 53, 55 and 63.

According to Saxena, those who deposited water tax are also facing problems. There is no water supply in these wards since last 4 days.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:53 PM IST