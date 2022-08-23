e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: 2 college students and van driver killed, 7 others injured in road accident

The accident took place near Shahpur on Indore-Ichhapur highway at around 9.30 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
PTI/Representative

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two college students and their van driver were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Shahpur on Indore-Ichhapur highway at around 9.30 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.

The van carrying students was heading towards Burhanpur from a nearby village.

Two girl students and the van driver died on the spot, the official said.

Seven other students were injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

Burhanpur District Collector Praveen Singh and SP reached the district hospital to meet the injured students.

The truck driver was absconding, police said.

Read Also
MP rain fury: IAF to deploy 2 helicopters for relief ops in flood-hit Vidisha; power restoration...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBurhanpur: 2 college students and van driver killed, 7 others injured in road accident

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's last Instagram post receives 'Om Shanti'...

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's last Instagram post receives 'Om Shanti'...

Uddhav Thackeray to hold maiden meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi today months after collapse of his govt

Uddhav Thackeray to hold maiden meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi today months after collapse of his govt

BJP suspends arrested MLA Raja Singh for derogatory remarks on Prophet after massive outrage

BJP suspends arrested MLA Raja Singh for derogatory remarks on Prophet after massive outrage

Self-styled godman Baba Ramdev slammed by Supreme Court for disparaging allopathy

Self-styled godman Baba Ramdev slammed by Supreme Court for disparaging allopathy

'BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi after MLA Raja Singh's arrest

'BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi after MLA Raja Singh's arrest