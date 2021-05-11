Burhanpur: 15 booked for organising wedding, lockdown breach; 7-day salary of ward incharge deducted

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against 15 people on Monday for organising a wedding without permission on Bambhada Mohad Road. The action was taken on directions of SDM KR Badole. The wedding was organised secretly in Shahpur area. Weddings are prohibited owing to surge in corona cases.

Sub inspector Manish Patel had received information that wedding was being organised by local resident Mukesh Choudhary where many people have gathered. Consequently, an FIR was registered against 15 people in Shahpur police station under Section 188 of IPC and Disaster Management Act.

To ensure that the orders are followed in Shahpur area, ward incharge Pradeep Dhanute was deputed. Collector Praveen Singh has ordered to deduct 7-day salary of Dhanute for negligence of duty.