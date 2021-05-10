Chhattisgarh: Despite lockdown, over 50 people attend wedding of Congress State President Mohan Markam’s nephew

Despite lockdown and prohibition over marriage in Kondagaon, Congress state president Mohan Markam’s nephew's marriage ceremony was held in a spectacular view with full mass gathering breaching the Covid protocols. Meanwhile, BJP slammed Markam and alleged misuse of the government machinery.

BJP leader and ex-Minister Lata Usendi posted a marriage video on social media where more than 100 villagers including Markam's nephew were spotted dancing along with his friends.

An order of the Kondagaon district collector of April 28 said, no marriage will be permitted up to May 5.

She questioned that when district administration Kondagaon had prohibited the marriage and other functions up to May 5, how the MLA’s nephew's wedding was permitted.

Lata Usendi, alleged MLA had misused his office and government machinery publicly and asked the Chief Minister and Health Minister to answer it.