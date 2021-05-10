Chhattisgarh: Despite lockdown, over 50 people attend wedding of Congress State President Mohan Markam’s nephew

Despite lockdown and prohibition over marriage in Kondagaon, Congress state president Mohan Markam’s nephew's marriage ceremony was held in a spectacular view with full mass gathering breaching the Covid protocols. Meanwhile, BJP slammed Markam and alleged misuse of the government machinery.
BJP leader and ex-Minister Lata Usendi posted a marriage video on social media where more than 100 villagers including Markam's nephew were spotted dancing along with his friends.
An order of the Kondagaon district collector of April 28 said, no marriage will be permitted up to May 5.
She questioned that when district administration Kondagaon had prohibited the marriage and other functions up to May 5, how the MLA’s nephew's wedding was permitted.
Lata Usendi, alleged MLA had misused his office and government machinery publicly and asked the Chief Minister and Health Minister to answer it.
Secondly, the whole Bastar is facing threats of new Covid Andhra strain, in such condition permission of such marriage attracted the attention of Twitter users.
In reply to Lata Usendi, one person mocked, "Chacha Vidhayak hai hamare" (My uncle is MLA). Another Twitter user posted a photo of Minister Kawasi Lakhma and alleged despite lockdown, he was organizing feast in Konta which is facing threats of Andhra virus variant.
However, neither Congress state president Mohan Markam nor anybody from Congress Party has issued any reaction, despite calls and messages.
Covid rules were publicly breached by the lawmakers in such a state where pandemic has created havoc, claimed 10000 innocent lives and Covid-19 infection rate is quite high.
Senior BJP leader, MLA Brijmohan Agarwal said, public representatives must follow the Covid protocols so that it will give a clear message among masses. However, in the case the Chief Minister must acknowledge and initiate appropriate action, he added.
