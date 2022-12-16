e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBribery case: Two Income-tax officers, CA sent to jail for 3 years

Bribery case: Two Income-tax officers, CA sent to jail for 3 years

The Income-Tax officials and CA Mundra were caught red-handed taking bribes on February 20, 2008 when the CBI team raided the house of Pankaj Gupta, posted as assistant commissioner in the income tax department

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI court on Friday sentenced two income-tax officers and a chartered accountant to three years’ imprisonment in a case of bribery of Rs 9 lakh from a packaging industry.

Special CBI court judge, Sudhir Kumar Mishra, while announcing the verdict, sentenced assistant income-tax commissioner, Pankaj Gupta, income-tax officer, Ajay Veere, and chartered accountant,  SS Mundra, to three years’ imprisonment. Along with this, they have also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Income-Tax officials and CA Mundra were caught red-handed taking bribes on February 20, 2008 when the CBI team raided the house of Pankaj Gupta, posted as assistant commissioner in the income tax department. Income-tax officer Ajay Veere was also present at Gupta’s place.

Gupta was taking bribes from the operator of a packaging unit through chartered accountant SS Mundra. Mundra was accused of being involved with the Income-Tax official in the bribery racket. The charge sheet was filed in the year 2009.

Earlier, Gupta had surveyed Advance Rotoflex Industries, a packaging unit and found that income-tax to the tune of Rs 65 lakh was outstanding. He demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh from Abhay, director of the company, to “solve” the alleged tax evasion case.

Read Also
PBD Guest Interview: Nilesh Vyas ‘After a ‘clean sweep’, Indore must aim for the peak’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bribery case: Two Income-tax officers, CA sent to jail for 3 years

Bribery case: Two Income-tax officers, CA sent to jail for 3 years

Madhya Pradesh: Country's first infantary Museum opens for public in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Country's first infantary Museum opens for public in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management launches NASSCOM Future Skills programme

Madhya Pradesh: Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management launches NASSCOM Future Skills programme

Madhya Pradesh: Disaster management training given at Shepherd School in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Disaster management training given at Shepherd School in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: CISF organises cleanliness fortnight at NHDC

Madhya Pradesh: CISF organises cleanliness fortnight at NHDC