Bowing For Change: Farmer Leader's Unique Form Of Protest In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam's farmer leader Rajesh Purohit surprised onlookers by bowing before joint collector Anil Bhana at the collectorate in a unique form of protest. As a member of a Congress delegation advocating for farmers' rights, Purohit clarified that his gesture represented their need for equitable treatment from the administration, underscoring the difficulties farmers encounter.

Later, district Congress president Kailash Patel led a significant gathering to submit a memorandum to joint collector Bhana, addressing Governor Mangubhai Patel. The memorandum emphasised the BJP government's pledge to purchase wheat from farmers at Rs 2,700 per quintal and urged immediate action on online registration issues hindering farmers. Furthermore, the memorandum called for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for farmers' welfare.

Criticising the government's double standards in honouring Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna while neglecting his policies, the memorandum highlighted agricultural challenges such as wildlife destroying crops in the district. If the demands are not met, a protest is slated for March 11 at the agricultural produce market, with a multitude of Congress leaders and workers, including former Krishi Mandi president Dinesh Sharma and Congress leaders Abhishek Sharma, Dashrath Bhabhar, MulkrajJat and Harish Patel, poised to participate. The protest underscores the urgency of addressing farmers' grievances and safeguarding agricultural interests in Ratlam.